Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $4.75 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 84.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,612 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,150.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,695 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,627 shares during the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,489,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,762,000 after purchasing an additional 868,594 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $100.37. The company had a trading volume of 869,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,147. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.37 and its 200-day moving average is $93.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $100.69.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

