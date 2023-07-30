Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.7% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $42,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded up $6.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $899.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,879,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,921. The stock has a market cap of $371.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $843.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $694.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.05.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

