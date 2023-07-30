Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 188.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in monday.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in monday.com during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNDY. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $167.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.13.

monday.com Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:MNDY traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.23. The stock had a trading volume of 365,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,362. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $189.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.49.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.63. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $162.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

