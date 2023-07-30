Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 283,701 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 740.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283,701 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $9,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 41,951 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.11. 2,598,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,967,771. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.17. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $34.71.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

