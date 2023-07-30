Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 360 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.8% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806,828 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,417,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,430,000 after purchasing an additional 936,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,306,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VTI stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,260,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,760. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.65. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $314.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

