Summit Trail Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,589 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 27,692 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

Tesla Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $10.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.44. 111,446,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,543,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.67. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,730 shares of company stock worth $13,544,679 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

