Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.49-$2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.09-$7.23 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.25.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,304. Sun Communities has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $172.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 202.17%.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $131,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 12.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

