Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.49-$2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.09-$7.23 EPS.

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SUI traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,304. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 202.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.25.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

