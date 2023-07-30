Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Update

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,303,200 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the June 30th total of 3,548,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.4 days.
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
SURVF remained flat at $0.92 during midday trading on Friday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02.
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
