Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 69,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $26,508.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,493,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,398.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 731,949 shares of company stock valued at $321,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Super League Gaming

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Super League Gaming by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 249,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Super League Gaming by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Super League Gaming by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 52,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Super League Gaming by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super League Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGG remained flat at $0.35 during trading on Friday. 278,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,845. Super League Gaming has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 million. Super League Gaming had a negative net margin of 451.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Super League Gaming will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Friday, June 30th.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

