Susquehanna Trims RTX (NYSE:RTX) Target Price to $110.00

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised RTX from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on RTX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RTX from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.33.

RTX stock opened at $87.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

