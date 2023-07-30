Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the June 30th total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SVNLY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.34. 49,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

