S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). S&W Seed had a net margin of 12.39% and a negative return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,003,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 411,768 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 1,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 401,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 369,150 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 485,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 313,146 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000.

About S&W Seed

(Get Free Report)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.