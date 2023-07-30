Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Up 85.6% in July

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 85.6% from the June 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance

SWDBY traded down SEK 0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching SEK 18.07. 28,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,471. The business’s 50 day moving average price is SEK 16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is SEK 17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.93. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of SEK 12.42 and a 1 year high of SEK 21.08.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of SEK 0.57 by SEK 0.07. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of SEK 1.66 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Swedbank AB will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Swedbank AB (publ)

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWDBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of SEK 182.25.

Swedbank AB (publ) engages in the provision of various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; provides private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, and other financing products, as well as trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, and card acquiring, as well as domestic, international, mobile, document, and other payment products.

Featured Articles

