Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $28,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.00.

SNPS traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $450.90. 701,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,229. The company’s 50 day moving average is $439.83 and its 200-day moving average is $392.16. The company has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.04, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total value of $4,153,986.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,481.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

