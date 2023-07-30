T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the June 30th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 306,067 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth $242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 449.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 440,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Price Performance

Shares of T2 Biosystems stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,865,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,592,816. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

