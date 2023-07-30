Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.61-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $650.00 million-$710.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $671.48 million. Teradyne also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.61-0.81 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Teradyne from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.65.

Teradyne Price Performance

Teradyne stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,064,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,534. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.52. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.06%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $578,121. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2,285.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Teradyne by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Teradyne by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 29.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at $210,000. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

