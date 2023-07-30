Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,740 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $43,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $315,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,541,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444,794. The stock has a market cap of $161.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.08.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

