Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Boosted by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $178.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $188.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.08.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.