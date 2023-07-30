TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Venture Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 954,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after buying an additional 268,502 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 594,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $4,670,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition by 0.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 74,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Venture Acquisition alerts:

TG Venture Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TGVC remained flat at $10.53 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. TG Venture Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $10.84.

About TG Venture Acquisition

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Venture Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Venture Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.