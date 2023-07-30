The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Reduced by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $4.94 on Friday, hitting $238.69. 7,059,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,966,313. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $240.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.24. The company has a market cap of $143.59 billion, a PE ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.86.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.