The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $43,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,723,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,537,233. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average is $61.29.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470,786 shares of company stock valued at $30,019,224 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

