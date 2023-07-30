The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $86.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.63.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

