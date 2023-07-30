The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,354 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 2.0% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,767 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.61.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $86.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

