Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,700 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 191,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Thorne HealthTech Price Performance

Thorne HealthTech stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.93. 46,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,009. The company has a market capitalization of $319.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. Thorne HealthTech has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). Thorne HealthTech had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $65.24 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Thorne HealthTech will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thorne HealthTech

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Thorne HealthTech by 261.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 76,907 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Thorne HealthTech by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 53,491 shares during the period. 8.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on THRN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thorne HealthTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

About Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

