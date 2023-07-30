Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Short Interest Update

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Tidewater Renewables Price Performance

OTCMKTS TDWRF remained flat at $6.27 on Friday. Tidewater Renewables has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $8.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDWRF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

About Tidewater Renewables

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

