Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Boosts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after buying an additional 794,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,157,923,000 after buying an additional 123,725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after buying an additional 822,790 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,450,000 after buying an additional 856,540 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Insider Activity

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $250.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.64. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.