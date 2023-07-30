TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Up 33.4% in July

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the June 30th total of 129,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOMZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:TOMZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.76. 32,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,919. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.33. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions ( NASDAQ:TOMZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. On average, analysts predict that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

