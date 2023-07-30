Toncoin (TON) Trading 21.5% Lower Over Last Week

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 30th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $4.06 billion and approximately $38.49 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00004058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.20239406 USD and is down -6.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $36,193,154.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

