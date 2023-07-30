Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $459.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

