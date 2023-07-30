Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 29,687 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Innova Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,728,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,642,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.63 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

