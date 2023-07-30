TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TPIC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of TPI Composites from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.21.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $5.96 on Thursday. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $252.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $404.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.20 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerrold I. Lavine sold 19,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $212,105.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,139.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 341.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 810,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 627,116 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 22,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 524,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

