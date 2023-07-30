TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.19. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. 49.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

