Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.20-10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80-14.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.17 billion. Tractor Supply also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.20-$10.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $248.65.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,719. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

