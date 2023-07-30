TradeLink Capital LLC Takes $418,000 Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Full Truck Alliance comprises approximately 6.8% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Full Truck Alliance by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,856,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,346,000 after acquiring an additional 23,397 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Full Truck Alliance by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,579,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681,714 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Full Truck Alliance by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,249,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,421,000 after acquiring an additional 915,697 shares during the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. grew its position in Full Truck Alliance by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. now owns 17,241,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shen Neil Nanpeng bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.52. 6,818,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,287,469. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $247.87 million during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 14.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Full Truck Alliance

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.