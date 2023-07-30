TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.25-$7.05 EPS.

TriNet Group stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.41. The stock had a trading volume of 369,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,406. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.16. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TNET shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised TriNet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.40.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $570,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,609,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $267,288.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,908,369.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $570,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at $16,609,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,374. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in TriNet Group by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,545,000. State Street Corp grew its position in TriNet Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TriNet Group by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 39,707 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

