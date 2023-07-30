TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.25-$7.05 EPS.

TriNet Group stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.41. 369,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,406. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.83. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.55 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 45.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.40.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $664,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,740,942.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $664,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,740,942.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $570,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,609,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,478 shares of company stock worth $1,724,374 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TriNet Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

