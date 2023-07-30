TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIBR stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.50. 386,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,649. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

