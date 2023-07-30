TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 267 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.26.

Insider Activity

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AAP traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,006. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $63.56 and a one year high of $212.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.86%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

