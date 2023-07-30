TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Invests $426,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPTS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,095. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.00. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $29.57.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

