TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases 96 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,490,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Snap-on by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 487,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,284,000 after buying an additional 120,846 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,975,000 after buying an additional 114,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Snap-on by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after buying an additional 85,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.83.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE:SNA traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.09. 183,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,245. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.75 and a 1 year high of $297.26. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.66.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total value of $2,592,995.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total transaction of $2,592,995.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,544 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,765. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.