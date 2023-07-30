TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $271,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,155,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,881. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $38.54 and a 12-month high of $54.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.44.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

