TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Trims Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 42.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.38.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,204. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.71. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.