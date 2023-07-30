TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,758 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,580,000 after purchasing an additional 90,569 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,400,000 after purchasing an additional 474,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,094,000 after purchasing an additional 930,095 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $452.57. The company had a trading volume of 418,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,904. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $462.97. The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.08.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

