Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 837,900 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 885,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Troika Media Group Trading Up 7.5 %
Shares of TRKA stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. 475,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,021. Troika Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51.
Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.04 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Troika Media Group
About Troika Media Group
Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting services and solutions worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other services.
