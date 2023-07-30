Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 837,900 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 885,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Troika Media Group Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of TRKA stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. 475,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,021. Troika Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51.

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.04 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Troika Media Group

About Troika Media Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Troika Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Troika Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Troika Media Group by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 57,990 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Troika Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Troika Media Group by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 269,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 154,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting services and solutions worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other services.

