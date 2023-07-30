TRON (TRX) Trading Down 2.1% This Week

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 30th. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0816 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $5.85 billion and approximately $195.87 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TRON has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008743 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002060 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000958 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002430 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000989 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,627,684,872 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.