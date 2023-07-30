Truist Financial Boosts Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target to $47.00

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IBTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank Group to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Independent Bank Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

IBTX stock opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.35. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.17 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Independent Bank Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 70.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael B. Hobbs purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $75,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,422.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David R. Brooks purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.36 per share, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,861.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $75,192.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,422.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,548 shares of company stock worth $449,798. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

