Trumpcoin Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Day (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Trumpcoin has a total market cap of $340,950.41 and approximately $0.17 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,878.52 or 0.06399421 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00045337 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00021708 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00030822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014677 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Trumpcoin Profile

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

