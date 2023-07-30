U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is Lakeside Advisors INC.’s 7th Largest Position

Lakeside Advisors INC. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 3.1% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $39.54. 11,512,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,475,096. The stock has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.