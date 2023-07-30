UBS Group Trims Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Target Price to $185.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TXN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $178.37 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.08. The company has a market cap of $161.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

